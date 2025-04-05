DT
Home / Patiala / Medicinal plants to bolster health infra at anganwadis

Medicinal plants to bolster health infra at anganwadis

Plants with medicinal properties like Tulsi, Ashwagandha and other herbal verities will soon find a place at Poshan Vatikas and Anganwadi canters across the district with Chairman of the Punjab State Food Commission, Bal Mukand Sharma, today stressed on the...
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:19 AM Apr 05, 2025 IST
Plants with medicinal properties like Tulsi, Ashwagandha and other herbal verities will soon find a place at Poshan Vatikas and Anganwadi canters across the district with Chairman of the Punjab State Food Commission, Bal Mukand Sharma, today stressed on the importance of nutritional security and called for initiating a comprehensive nutrition campaign in the district.

He said that under the National Food Security Act, it is the Commission’s mandate to ensure access to nutritious diets, especially for children, as a cornerstone of a healthy society.

