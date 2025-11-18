Mehta takes charge as Patiala planning committee chairman

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Patiala (Urban) president, Tejinder Mehta, today assumed charge as the Chairman of the Patiala Planning Committee.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur attended the ceremony along with several senior party leaders.

Newly appointed committee members — Monika Sharma, Sanjeev Gupta and Amardeep Sanghera — also took charge of their respective offices. Speaking at the event, Harpal Kaur praised Tejinder Mehta as a “hardworking and loyal soldier of the party”, expressing confidence that he would use the position for the welfare of citizens.

Mehta thanked Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia and state president Aman Arora for reposing faith in him.

He pledged to fulfil his responsibilities with honesty and dedication and said he would make every possible effort towards the district’s development. He credited the party volunteers and supporters for his elevation to the post.

Several senior party leaders, including Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Harchand Singh Barsat, Yudh Nasha Viruddh in-charge Baltej Pannu, Deputy Mayor Jagdish Jagga, Samana MLA Chetan Singh Joramajra and Nabha MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Mann, were among those present on the occasion.