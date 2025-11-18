DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Patiala / Mehta takes charge as Patiala planning committee chairman

Mehta takes charge as Patiala planning committee chairman

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur attended the ceremony along with several senior party leaders

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:17 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Harpal Kaur, mother of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, honours Tejinder Mehta as he takes charge as Chairman of District Planning Committee in Patiala on Monday. Tribune photo: Rajesh Sachar
Advertisement

The Aam Aadmi Party’s Patiala (Urban) president, Tejinder Mehta, today assumed charge as the Chairman of the Patiala Planning Committee.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s mother Harpal Kaur attended the ceremony along with several senior party leaders.

Advertisement

Newly appointed committee members — Monika Sharma, Sanjeev Gupta and Amardeep Sanghera — also took charge of their respective offices. Speaking at the event, Harpal Kaur praised Tejinder Mehta as a “hardworking and loyal soldier of the party”, expressing confidence that he would use the position for the welfare of citizens.

Advertisement

Mehta thanked Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia and state president Aman Arora for reposing faith in him.

He pledged to fulfil his responsibilities with honesty and dedication and said he would make every possible effort towards the district’s development. He credited the party volunteers and supporters for his elevation to the post.

Advertisement

Several senior party leaders, including Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh, Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Harchand Singh Barsat, Yudh Nasha Viruddh in-charge Baltej Pannu, Deputy Mayor Jagdish Jagga, Samana MLA Chetan Singh Joramajra and Nabha MLA Gurdev Singh Dev Mann, were among those present on the occasion.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts