Memorial lecture at Punjabi varsity

Patiala, February 3
The Punjabi Department at Punjabi University organised its annual Dr Balkar Singh Memorial Lecture at the Senate Hall today. Prof Surinder Singh Jodhka of School of Social Sciences, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi, delivered a lecture on “Village and the city: The politics of versus”.
“The categories of rural and urban are not static. In fact, they must be seen as dynamic spatial formations which have been in direct correspondence with each other throughout human history. The rural is itself a very complex and internally differentiated spatial formation. Moreover, the colonial underpinnings of such categorisation also needs to be questioned,” he said. — TNS
