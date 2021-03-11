Micro-containment zone at national law university in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 2

The district Health Department today declared a micro-containment zone at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law after the university reported six positive cases of Covid in the past 48 hours.

Officials of the Health Department said around seven students of the university had already tested positive so far. Following this, a hostel at APJ Abdul Kalam block of the university, from where positive cases were reported, has been turned into a micro-containment zone.

Patiala Civil Surgeon Raju Dhir said university officials had been asked to restrict the movement of university students in the face of fresh positive cases. He added that health officials would continue Covid sampling at the university.

Dist reports 7 new cases

The district today reported seven positive cases, including four at the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law. With the new cases, the active case count in the district has risen to 22.

Raju Dhir said vaccination was an important and effective tool to fight the pandemic. He said people should not be complacent and get their due vaccination doses as early as possible. The Health Department today administered 3,798 doses of Covid vaccine across the district.