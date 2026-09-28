Migrant workers’ children outnumber locals in govt schools across Patiala district

At the Government Middle School in Maien village in Patiala district, of the 98 children, 62 come from families that have migrated from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in search of work. Only 28 children are from local Punjabi families, while 8 belong to families that arrived in Punjab a generation ago.

From Maien village to the government schools of Patiala city and Rajpura towns, particularly in neighbourhoods around industrial and focal-point areas, classrooms are increasingly reflecting the movement of workers and families. In the Patiala city, government schools in Civil Lines, Pheel Khana, Model Town, New Power House Colony, Tripari, Bajwa Colony and Deep Nagar are also serving huge numbers of children from increasingly diverse migrant and local communities. In neighbourhoods located close to industrial hubs, families that came to Patiala for work have gradually put down roots, with their children now growing up in the same classrooms and playgrounds as their Punjabi counterparts.

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For teachers, the change is no longer something seen only in population figures. It is visible every morning in the Assembly, in the names called out during attendance and in the mix of languages children speak in the schools while talking to one another.

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For these children, Punjab is no longer merely a state where their parents came to earn a living. It is the place where they were born, where they speak Punjabi in school and where they are beginning to build their future.

The teachers say the migrant children are intelligent and perform well academically. At the Government Primary School, Maien village, all the 6 children who recently cleared the entrance examination for admission in the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya belong to migrant families.

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The head teacher Puran Singh says this achievement is more than any statistics could reveal as several of these children consistently performed well in studies, despite coming from families dependent on daily-wage work.

The Head Teacher of Government Middle School, Maien village, Monika Arora says the migrants may have come to Punjab in search of employment, but their children are now competing for some of the state’s most sought-after school education opportunities.

She says in her school, of the 35 students in Class VI, 25 are from migrant families. In Class VII, the number is 23 out of 35. Class VIII has 14 migrant and 14 local children.

Arora says many of the children are enthusiastic about studies and most of them perform better than local students. They not only speak Punjabi but also perform well in sports and cultural activities- Bhangra, Giddha, Punjabi songs.

The children who may speak Hindi, Bhojpuri or other regional languages at home are learning Punjabi at school and developing good communication skills and are slowly becoming part of the local socio-cultural fabric.

In the relatively well-developed Urban Estate, Phase I of Patiala city, 163 of the 215 children enrolled at the Swatantra Sangrami Mohan Singh Government Elementary School are from migrant families. The figures show 20 of 25 children in Class I, 30 of 40 in Class II and 27 of 36 in Class III belong to migrant families. In Class IV, there is just one Punjabi child among 25 students.

In Government Primary School, Saidkheri village, 175 of the 433 enrolled students are from migrant families. At the Government High School, Saidkheri village, nearly 100 of the 350 students are from migrant families.

The Head Teacher Dharminder Jeet of Saidkheri primary school says many migrant families return to their native villages for two to three months during the festivals of Holi and Diwali affecting the children’s education. The average attendance in the schools comes down during these times.

The changing composition of Patiala’s government schools raises questions that go beyond admission registers for the children who speak Hindi or Bhojpuri at home, read and speak Punjabi in the schools and also in the village playgrounds.

Monika Arora says thousands of migrant students clear Class X examination with Punjabi as a main subject every year. They are automatically becoming eligible for obtaining Punjab government jobs. And, that is the most telling change taking place in the government schools.

Shallu Mehra, District Education Officer (elementary having additional charge of secondary) says, “The government schools are open to every child, irrespective of where the family comes from. The increasing enrolment of children from migrant families shows that these families are increasingly settling in Punjab. Our focus is to ensure that language or social background does not become a barrier to their education.”

Further she adds, “When children of migrant workers begin speaking Punjabi, studying alongside local children and competing successfully in school examinations, it shows how the classroom is becoming a space where different communities are gradually integrating.”