 Migrant’s murder case: Cops close in on prime suspect : The Tribune India

Migrant’s murder case: Cops close in on prime suspect

Migrant’s murder case: Cops close in on prime suspect

Photo for representational purpose only.



Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 10

The Patiala police claimed to have got specific leads pertaining to the third suspect, a minor girl, in the murder case of a migrant whose body was recovered from the PUDA ground with grievous injuries. The police believe that she is also the prime suspect in the case.

Two days ago, the police had nabbed Baljit Singh and Gaurav Kumar for the migrant’s murder.

According to the sources, the police have got vital clues about the minor girl and “police teams are likely to arrest her soon.” “Our probe suggests that the girl is a minor and might be around 16 years of age. She is probably a balloon seller at traffic lights and got in touch with the other two suspects recently,” a police official said.

DSP (City-II) Jaswinder Tiwana said their teams are almost certain about the girl’s whereabouts and will detain her soon. “This was for the first time that the two arrested suspects and the girl committed a crime together,” Tiwana said.

The DSP said, “During the interrogation, the two suspects revealed that it was for the first time that they ever committed a crime. They said they never thought they would be arrested so soon as the victim was a poor man.”

According to SSP Varun Sharma, on May 3, the body of an unidentified man was recovered from the PUDA ground with serious injuries on the head and arms. “On investigating, the victim was identified as Mukesh Kumar of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. He was working as a paint contractor in Patiala and was currently residing in Anand Nagar-B. He was missing since May 1,” the SSP said.

The victim’s relative did not suspect any foul play and proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc were completed. However, the postmortem later revealed that Mukesh had 18 head injuries. The victim’s mobile phone and cash were also missing.

According to the investigation, Baljit and Gaurav were jobless and connived with the girl to commit the crime for easy money.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

Jalandhar byelection: AAP MLA Dalbir Tong arrested for violating code of conduct

2
Nation

Pak actor Sehar Shinwari wants to file complaint against PM Modi; see Delhi Police’s epic reply

3
Nation

All fit and suitable short service officers not approved for permanent commission to get extension beyond 10 years: AFT

4
Pollywood

Ludhiana court vacates stay on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila biopic

5
Trending

Another PDA video of couple inside Delhi Metro surfaces, DMRC asks passengers to ‘behave responsibly’

6
Jalandhar

Jalandhar bypoll: Congress, Akali leaders jointly ‘catch’ AAP outsiders functioning illegally as booth agents

7
Punjab

Jalandhar Lok Sabha byelection: 54.4 per cent polling recorded; key factors that led to low turnout

8
Chandigarh

No outing for a week: 36 PGI students face action for skipping PM Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’

9
Diaspora

3 Indian-origin men jailed in UK for smuggling cannabis worth 1 million pounds

10
Nation

Killing of doctor in taluk hospital outcome of police, govt failure: Kerala High Court

Don't Miss

View All
Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature
Nation

Snow in summer, Dharamsala, Keylong see lowest May temperature

Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Top News

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Police have seized bags from them, they were staying in Guru...

72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge

72% voting; pollsters give Cong the edge

3 polls predict clear majority for Congress, one for BJP | I...

54.5% turnout amid code violation claims

54.5% turnout amid code violation claims

SC junks plea against Imran’s 8-day custody

SC junks plea against Imran's 8-day custody

Indicted in Toshakhana case; 7 dead in clashes; army hardens...

Wrestlers demand narco test on WFI chief under SC supervision

Wrestlers demand narco test on WFI chief under SC supervision


Cities

View All

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple

Operation Vigil: Amritsar Cops take out flag marches, search railway station, mall

Gurdaspur murder: Victim’s family accuses police of laxity

Encroachments eat up space on slip roads in Amritsar

Sale of ACs, fans, coolers yet to pick up pace in district

Weeklong protest by SKM from tomorrow

Weeklong protest by SKM against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh from tomorrow

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

Master plan provisions to be kept intact: Heritage panel

36 PGI students grounded for skipping ‘Mann ki Baat’

St Kabir recognition withdrawn

Teachers press for regular job

Centre pulls up UT for poor enrolment of special kids

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

Policy regulating cab aggregators, delivery service providers approved

APPOINTMENT OF DERC CHAIRMAN: Supreme Court to take up Delhi Govt’s plea on May 16

Woman beats mother-in-law to death using frying pan in Delhi

Pet lovers gatecrash seminar on stray dogs

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Result may go down to the wire

Day of commotion, confrontation & car, motorbike chases

‘Whoever wins should get our pension hiked’

Voters' day out

‘Need employment, development in rural areas’

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Pedestrian bridges along ROB cry for civic body’s attention

Bus rams into stationary truck on national highway, 15 hurt

2 fresh Covid cases in dist

10 hotels sealed for violations

DIG, SSP lead 'Operation Vigil' in Khanna