Migrant’s murder case: Cops close in on prime suspect

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 10

The Patiala police claimed to have got specific leads pertaining to the third suspect, a minor girl, in the murder case of a migrant whose body was recovered from the PUDA ground with grievous injuries. The police believe that she is also the prime suspect in the case.

Two days ago, the police had nabbed Baljit Singh and Gaurav Kumar for the migrant’s murder.

According to the sources, the police have got vital clues about the minor girl and “police teams are likely to arrest her soon.” “Our probe suggests that the girl is a minor and might be around 16 years of age. She is probably a balloon seller at traffic lights and got in touch with the other two suspects recently,” a police official said.

DSP (City-II) Jaswinder Tiwana said their teams are almost certain about the girl’s whereabouts and will detain her soon. “This was for the first time that the two arrested suspects and the girl committed a crime together,” Tiwana said.

The DSP said, “During the interrogation, the two suspects revealed that it was for the first time that they ever committed a crime. They said they never thought they would be arrested so soon as the victim was a poor man.”

According to SSP Varun Sharma, on May 3, the body of an unidentified man was recovered from the PUDA ground with serious injuries on the head and arms. “On investigating, the victim was identified as Mukesh Kumar of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. He was working as a paint contractor in Patiala and was currently residing in Anand Nagar-B. He was missing since May 1,” the SSP said.

The victim’s relative did not suspect any foul play and proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPc were completed. However, the postmortem later revealed that Mukesh had 18 head injuries. The victim’s mobile phone and cash were also missing.

According to the investigation, Baljit and Gaurav were jobless and connived with the girl to commit the crime for easy money.