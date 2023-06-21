Milestone academy win triangular cricket meet

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 20

The Milestone Cricket Academy won the triangular cricket series by defeating the Black Elephant Cricket Club (BECC) by 36 runs in the final played at the Milestone cricket ground here today.

The host team won the toss and elected to bat first and scored 221 for loss of four wickets in the stipulated 30 overs. Rohnish Bansal scored 62 runs despite the scorching summer heat.

He was the mainstay of the batting side, while he was ably supported by Yuvraj Singh, who managed to score 38 runs.

The main wicket takers for the winning side were Ashmit (two wickets for 20 runs) and Madho (two wickets for 10 runs).

In reply, the BECC team could manage to score only 185 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Samarth Sidhu from BECC made 117 runs. Prabasis took three wickets for 37 runs.