Military Literature Festival to be held at dist, varsity level: Mann

Patiala, January 21

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today announced that the ambit of Military Literature Festival (MLF) would be expanded by hosting it at the district and university level across the state.

The Chief Minister, while chairing the felicitation ceremony of the Military Literature Festival here, congratulated the organising committee for holding this mega event every year. He said in the future, the state government would hold this festival at the district and university level to apprise the youth of the state about the rich legacy of our Armed Forces, and to rekindle the motivating spirit for joining the Indian Army in them. The Chief Minister said it was the need of the hour to imbibe a feeling of nationalism and patriotism among the youth of the state, thereby inspiring them to join the Armed Forces.