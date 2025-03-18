Minister Goyal attends medical camp

Minister for Water Resources Barinder Goyal participated in a free medical camp organised at the SDKS Bhawan in collaboration with the Patiala Brick Kiln Owners Association and the Agarwal Samaj Sabha.

Speaking at the occasion, Goyal said helping the needy was a noble initiative. He informed that approximately 425 patients attended the camp today and 22 eye patients will have free operations at Rajindra Hospital.

Doctors from various specialties were present at the medical camp, where free medication was provided to all patients.

Responding to a question about the war against drugs, the minister said that the Punjab government’s efforts against drugs have intensified and the menace will soon be eradicated from the state.