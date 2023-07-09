Minister launches anti-drug drive

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 8

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh today kick-started an ambitious campaign against drugs from Roungla village that falls under his constituency, Patiala Rural.

Inviting all Punjabis to unite against drugs, Dr Balbir Singh stated that the government was committed to making Punjab a “drug-free, healthy, and vibrant” state. Addressing the gathering at Government School in the village, he announced that Roungla would be a shining example for Punjab and the entire country by becoming a drug-free village. He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney and SSP Varun Sharma.

The Health Minister stated that drug addicts would be rehabilitated through scientific methods, while stern action would be taken against those involved in drug smuggling. He encouraged people to share information about drug smugglers with the police to dismantle the supply chain.

Dr Balbir Singh emphasised that justice, as expressed by Shaheed Bhagat Singh, lay not only in punishment but also in transforming hearts and creating better individuals. “Therefore, the Punjab Government intends to treat drug addicts as patients rather than incarcerating them. The government has devised a blueprint to provide skills training to these youths and enable them to become self-sufficient, which will be implemented through the Punjab Skill Development Mission,” he stated.

Recognising the crucial role of villages in the fight against drugs, the Health Minister announced the formation of health committees and the setting up of wellness centres in all villages of the state. These initiatives are aimed at fostering a collaboration between people and the health department in combating drugs and diseases, thus making the anti-drug campaign successful. The support of the NGOs would also be sought to reintegrate drug addicts into the mainstream.

The DC and the SSP also addressed the gathering, assuring swift action upon receiving any information regarding the sale of drugs in the district.