Minister lays foundation stone of bridge over Bhakra at Dhainthal

Patiala, April 8
Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra today laid the foundation stone for the construction of a bridge over Bhakra at Dhainthal village in the Samana constituency.
The minister said CM had released Rs 4 crore through the Punjab Mandi Board to fulfil the decades-old demand of the people of the area to construct the bridge.
He said the bridge would connect 60 villages in the area and because the road further connected these villages to Samana city, it would benefit the residents of around 100 villages.
He said the high-level bowstring steel girder bridge would be ready in a year.
Talking to the media, Jouramajra added that the CM had approved projects worth Rs 100 crore for the development of Samana.
