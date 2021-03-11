Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal meets Punjabi University faculty members

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 9

Minister of NRI Affairs Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, on his visit to Punjabi University today, held a meeting with senior faculty members and researchers.

He said the state government was willing to go to any extent to get the best suggestions and collect data to be utilised for the betterment of the state.

The faculty members, who attended the meeting, included Dean (Academics) AK Tiwari, Dean (Student Welfare) Anupama, Dean (Alumni) Satnam Singh Sandhu, Director (CREST) Davinder Singh Sidhu and Finance Officer Promod Aggarwal.

Professor Arvind, Vice Chancellor, said the university would provide all possible help through its research to the state government.

#Punjabi University Patiala