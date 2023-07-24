Minister releases gambusia fish in pond

Patiala, July 23
In an effort to curb mosquito-borne diseases in the flood-affected areas, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh released gambusia fish, commonly known as mosquito fish, into the pond of Hardaspur village.
Emphasising the importance of natural combat mechanisms, Dr Balbir Singh enlightened the people about the advantages of introducing gambusia fish into water bodies. These fish species have a voracious appetite for mosquito larvae, making them an effective biological control agent against mosquitoes that carry diseases such as malaria and dengue.
“Punjab may be facing challenging floods, but the state government remains steadfast in its commitment to safeguarding our people’s health and well-being,” said the minister. “By introducing gambusia fish, we are implementing an eco-friendly and sustainable approach to control mosquito population and combat the spread of mosquito-borne diseases,” he added.
