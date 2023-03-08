Minister releases novel by Punjabi University student in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 7

A novel written by a student of Punjabi University was released by Union Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Rajeev Kumar Ranjan here today. The novel, ‘Gadar Di Raah Utte’, has been written by Jaspreet Kaur, a PhD student at the Department of Punjabi.

The novel is based on the life of Banta Singh Sanghwal, a Ghadar Party revolutionary, and has been published by National Book Trust, India, under the Prime Minister’s youth mentoring scheme.

Jaspreet said, “Banta Singh Sanghwal played an important role in the Ghadar movement. He worked with Kartar Singh Sarabha and yet his name is missing from the history of the revolution.”

She said she gathered information on Sanghwal from literature associated with the Ghadar revolution and managed to contact his relatives. The novel is based on stories and information shared by his relatives.

University Vice-Chancellor Prof Arvind lauded the scheme and said such initiatives help people associate with literature.