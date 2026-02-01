Minister reviews progress of Chief Minister Health Scheme cards

To review the progress of the ongoing health card registration process under the Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana, Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh conducted a surprise visit to various areas of the Patiala rural constituency.

Advertisement

During the visit, he inspected the health card registration camps being held in Wards No. 14, 16, 27 and 29, Urban Estate, Phase 1, and Hardaspur, Chalela and Dandrala villages.

Advertisement

Dr Balbir Singh gathered detailed information about the registration process, the functioning of the staff deployed on the spot and the facilities being provided to the general public.

Advertisement

The minister directed officials to ensure that every citizen was issued a health card on time without any discrimination and any kind of discrepancy, if any, was resolved immediately on the spot.

The minister said the Chief Minister Health Scheme was an important and people-centric initiative of the Punjab Government, aimed at providing free and high-quality healthcare facilities to citizens irrespective of caste, creed or section.

Advertisement

“Under this scheme, beneficiaries can avail free treatment in government and empanelled private hospitals through the health card,” the minister said.

“The scheme is receiving an overwhelming response from the public. A large number of citizens are enthusiastically coming forward to get their health cards made. It is a matter of satisfaction for the government and the administration that common people are showing trust in government schemes and availing its benefits,” he said.

The minister instructed officials to ensure a clean environment, seating arrangements and drinking water facilities at all camps.

The minister said the Punjab Government was committed to improve health of the people on priority and the Chief Minister Health Scheme would prove to be a milestone in this direction. Improvement Trust Chairman Harpal Singh Virk, village panches and sarpanches and a large number of local residents were present on the occasion.