Minister visits rain-hit villages, says public safety key concern

Patiala, July 10

Punjab Information and Public Relations Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra on Monday visited over a dozen villages in his home constituency of Samana and conducted an extensive assessment of the rapidly flowing Ghaggar river, Jhambo drain and rivulets.

While gauging the situation resulting from heavy rain, he urged the public not to lend an ear to rumours and advised them to contact the flood control room of the district administration in case of any panic situation.

Jouramajra held discussions with the locals, stating that due to heavy inflow of water in catchment areas of the Ghaggar and other canals, the government had issued directives to district administrations to ensure continuous monitoring and heightened vigilance in the districts to safeguard the lives of people and their properties.

According to a government release, on receiving feedback from the people, Jouramajra instructed officials of the departments of drainage, public works, mandi board, rural development and panchayats to ensure continuous monitoring in areas under their jurisdiction in view of the heavy rainfall warning issued by the Meteorological Department.

He told officials to increase vigilance and exercise constant monitoring of rivers, drains and their channels, including the Ghaggar, to provide immediate relief to the people in case of potential flood-like situation.

Meanwhile, Cabinet Ministers Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer and Balbir Singh also visited various parts of the district and assured that the government machinery was actively engaged in mitigating the effect of the natural calamity.

The Chief Minister has also issued instructions to carry out special girdawari so that the loss caused to the farmers can be compensated at the earliest.

Earlier, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur visited villages of Devigarh and took stock of the flood situation and the losses caused to villagers due to flooding. She also met affected villagers and assured them all possible help.