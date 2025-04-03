DT
Home / Patiala / Minor held for murdering friend over iPhone in Patiala

Minor held for murdering friend over iPhone in Patiala

The suspect had dumped the victim's body near the Rajpura railway lines
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 03:59 AM Apr 03, 2025 IST
The police cracked the murder of a 17-year-old boy who had been found dead on his birthday on March 26 with the arrest of his friend, who is also a minor.

According to the information, the victim’s friend allegedly murdered him after a dispute over an iPhone and dumped his body near the Rajpura railway lines.

The police said the accused killed his friend for his iPhone along with another juvenile. According to the parents of deceased, Navjot Singh, their son left for his birthday celebration with his friends on March 25. “He called us the same day and said that he was not going out of station and will return home,” said Harjinder Singh victim’s father.

The police later recovered the victim’s body from the railway lines. “Harjinder Singh approached us about his missing son and investigations revealed that two of the friends of the victim were involved in the crime. We have arrested one of them who is a juvenile who told us that iPhone was the reason for the crime,” police said.

