Misappropriation of Funds : Suspects may flee country, Punjabi University told

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 6

Employees of Punjabi University, who had recently filed a complaint over misappropriation of funds at the university’s security wing, are now apprehensive of suspects attempting to flee the country in order to evade action.

They have written to the university administration demanding that no employee at the security wing be allowed to go on leave until the inquiry in the matter is over.

Over two weeks ago, the employees had levelled allegations of misappropriation of funds at the university security wing with discrepancies in attendance. They had claimed the university had been paying salaries to persons who had never worked there.

The authorities had launched an inquiry into the matter after receiving the complaint.