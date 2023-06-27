Mishaps snuff out three lives in Patiala dist

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 26

Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in the district.

In a complaint to the case, Major Singh of Sohana in Mohali said a car hit the two-wheeler his uncle Harminder Singh was riding near Fauji Colony village in Banur. He said his uncle died on the spot.

The police have registered a case against the car driver, identified as Naveen Morh of Sonepat in Haryana.

A man from Ambala Cantonment in Haryana died in an accident at Shambhu. In a complaint to the police, Deepak of Ambala Cantonment said an unidentified car hit the two-wheeler his father Baljit Singh was riding, killing him on the spot.

A case has been registered at the Shambhu police station.

In yet another accident in Patiala, an unidentified car sped away after knocking down Mukesh Kumar, who was riding a two-wheeler, near Bhunerheri bus stand.

A case has been registered at the Sadar Patiala police station.