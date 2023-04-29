Missing youth's body found from Bhakra canal

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 28
The body of Arman Deep Singh, a Class XI student, who was reported missing since April 25, was recovered by the police from the Narwana branch of the Bhakra canal near Sarala village.
Investigating Officer (IO) Balbir Singh said Arman’s father Narinder Singh lodged a complaint on Tuesday evening stating that his son had gone to a gym on the Railway road, but did not return home till late night.
Balbir said the police started a search for Arman and recovered the youth’s bike parked on the banks of the Bhakra canal passing through Tarkhan Majra village.
The IO said today the police got information that the body of a youth was floating near Sarala village. The police team accompanied by Arman’s parents reached the site, where the latter identified him.
The deceased’s body has been kept in the hospital for post-mortem.
