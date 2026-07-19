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Home / Patiala / ‘Mission Clean Patiala’ gathers pace with public participation

‘Mission Clean Patiala’ gathers pace with public participation

Punjab Pollution Control Board, MC organise cleanliness drive

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Aman Sood
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Volunteers pick up garbage on Nabha road in Patiala. RAJESH SACHAR
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The Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), in collaboration with the district administration and the Municipal Corporation, Patiala, organised a cleanliness drive on Nabha Road today under its flagship “Mission Clean Patiala” campaign.

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Held from 8 am to 10 am, the drive witnessed the participation of PPCB Chairperson Reena Gupta, Municipal Commissioner Pooja Sayal Grewal and senior officials from the board, the Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation and the Departments of Water Supply and Sanitation, Public Works, and Irrigation and Drainage.

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Reena Gupta said, “We have brought premier institutions, enforcement agencies and community groups of Patiala on board. If every institution adopts one public space and contributes just a few hours each month, we can create a cleaner, healthier and more liveable Punjab.”

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Launched in April 2026, the campaign has evolved into a citywide people’s movement. More than 30 institutions have joined the initiative, including 18 schools, 10 colleges and four premier organisations, each adopting public spaces for cleanliness drives and environmental stewardship.

Since the launch of the campaign, over 650 volunteers have participated in nearly 28 cleanliness and awareness drives on roads near their institutions. Twenty educational institutions, including Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Government Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines; Government ITI College, Multani Mal Modi College, DAV Public School, Mata Sahib Kaur Khalsa Girls College, are not only cleaning the roads but also exploring innovative ideas to beautify their surroundings. The Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Station Headquarters here and the Department of Horticulture are among the participating premier institutions.

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