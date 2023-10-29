MLA flags off road-cleaning machine

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, Oct 28

MLA Fatehgarh Sahib Lakhbir Singh Rai inaugurated the new vacuum cleaner machine purchased by the Municipal Council here at the cost of Rs15 Lakh for cleaning the main roads and flyovers among other public places in the city.

The new machine started the cleaning work from Gurudwara Jyoti Swaroop Sahib. The MLA said that this new machine will be beneficial for the town as now the roads would be cleaned properly. He said that all the roads leading to the historical Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib and Gurudwara Jyoti Swaroop Sahib will be washed and cleaned properly.

He added that there are areas in the city where the safai karamcharis are not able to clean manually. Thus, the machine will prove to be beneficial there are well. Council President Ashok Sood was present with other councillors and officials.

#Fatehgarh Sahib