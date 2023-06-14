MLA inaugurates new road to Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 13

Newly constructed 18-ft-wide road from Madhopur to Fatehgarh Sahib via Saddo Majra was dedicated to the public by Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai during a function here today.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, during his visit to Fatehgarh Sahib on the eve of Shaheedi Jor Mela, had announced to construct and widen six roads leading to Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib and this is one of the roads constructed by the PWD department.

Addressing the gathering on the event, the legislator said the announcement made by the Chief Minister had been fulfilled.

Rai said development works were being carried out in the constituency on war footing and all promises made to the people would be fulfilled. The MLA said all villages in the constituency would be provided town-like facilities, so that migration from villages to towns was controlled.