MLA lays stone for Ambedkar statue

Patiala MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli laid the foundation stone for a 51-foot statue of the Constitution’s architect Dr BR Ambedkar near the old bus stand today. His family contributed Rs 1 lakh towards its construction.

The proposal to install the statue was tabled by MLA Kohli in General House meeting of the Municipal Corporation on February 18 and it was unanimously approved.

Kohli said, “It was our long-cherished dream to install a grand statue of Baba Sahib in Patiala that will serve as a guiding light for future generations.” He announced that the statue would be completed within one year. He pledged to serve as a caretaker of the project and assured that any further contribution required would be wholeheartedly fulfilled by his family.

The Dr BR Ambedkar Welfare Society expressed its gratitude to the MLA for swiftly initiating the project upon their request. Kohli’s past contributions to the city’s heritage include the installation of Hari Singh Nalwa Chowk, Maharaja Agrasen Chowk, Khanda Chowk and Lieutenant Kuldeep Singh Ahluwalia Memorial at the NIS Chowk.

Present on the occasion were MP Dr Dharamvir Gandhi, Patiala Mayor Kundan Gogia and others.