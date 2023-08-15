MLA reviews school project

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 14
Mata Gujri Government Senior Secondary School here is being converted into a school of eminence at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore. The state government has released the grant and work is in progress, said Lakhbir Singh Rai, MLA of Fatehgarh Sahib, while talking to the media after inspecting the construction work at the school.
He said education and health were the top priorities of the AAP government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was taking personal interest in the uplift of both these sectors. He said the school would be completely modernised and the entire work completed within the next four months.
