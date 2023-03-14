Mobile phones seized from four jail inmates in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 13

Officials at Central Jail, Patiala, and New Jail, Nabha, seized cellphones and mobile accessories from inmates.

Amarveer Singh, Assistant Superintendent at Central Jail, in his complaint to the police, said two inmates were spotted outside a barrack. On seeing the jail officials, the two inmates, identified as Nirbhai Singh and Gulshan Singh, tried to run away. But the officials caught hold of them. On being caught, Nirbhai and Gulshan revealed that the packets in their possession were for another jail inmate, Gursewak Singh. The packets had been thrown from outside the jail premises.

Amarveer said the jail officials also seized a mobile phone and a SIM card from the possession Gursewak Singh.

Some intoxicants, three data cables, two cellphone chargers and three keypad phones were seized from the two suspects.

In another case, Anu Malik, Assistant Superintendent at New Jail, Nabha, in his complaint to the police, said jail officials seized a mobile phone along with a SIM card and a battery from jail inmate Avtar Singh.

Cases have been registered against the suspects under various sections of the Prisons Act.