Mobile seized from jail inmate

Patiala, June 18
Officials of the New District Jail, Nabha, have recovered a mobile phone and phone accessories from an inmate. The accused has been identified as Kamaljit Singh of Nabha. The police have registered a case in the matter.
The officials reported the matter to the police, who registered an FIR against the inmate.
