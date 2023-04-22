Mock budget session held

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 21

A mock Punjab Legislative Assembly Budget Session was conducted by students of the Social Science Department at Mata Gujri College. Navkiran Kaur, a BA (Honours) student, college principal Dr Kashmir Singh and Head of the Department (HoD) Dr Satnam Singh shared the schedule of the mock session with the students and teachers.

The mock session began with the Governor’s inaugural speech, following which, a discussion on his speech was initiated. The Finance Minister presented the budget. Following this, a debate on the budget was conducted. The session lasted for about two hours and the students played roles of Chief Minister, Finance Minister, Panchayat Minister, Education Minister, Family Welfare Minister, Leader of Opposition and other MLAs. The students discusses the state’s issues.

The principal said such activities increased the students’ practical and academic knowledge and helped in boosting their confidence.