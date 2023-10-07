Modern School emerge winners in Under-17 boys’ cricket tournament

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 6

While Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi, were the overall winners at the All-India IPSC Cricket Under-17 (Boys) Tournament 2023, Yadavindra Public School, Patiala, sealed the glory by winning the Hardliners’ trophy.

As many as 20 teams comprising 320 talented players from across India engaged in the intense competition, partaking in 48 matches in the five-day long tournament. The final match took place at the cricket pavilion of YPS Patiala on Thursday evening.

The tournament started with 40 intense league matches, followed by the gripping quarterfinals and semi-finals.

In the hardliners’ match, YPS Patiala defeated YPS Mohali team by eight wickets. The Mohali team had decided to bat first after winning the toss and gave the Patiala team a target of 44 runs, which was easily achieved by them. Varun Khattri of YPS Patiala was declared the player of the match.

Later, Modern School and Delhi Public School, Mathura Road, New Delhi, contested for the finals trophy. Modern School won the toss and chose to bat first, scoring a total of 221 runs in 20 overs. Delhi Public School struggled in response and could only manage to score 76 runs, losing all their wickets. Modern School won the match by 145 runs.

Major General Puneet Ahuja and a board member of YPS Patiala was present at the closing ceremony as Chief Guest. Director of YPS, Major General BS Grewal, VSM (Retired), Deputy Headmaster Anil Bajaj were also present on the occasion.

#Cricket