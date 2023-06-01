Modern technology in farming need of hour: F'garh Sahib SDM

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 31

Connecting farmers with modern farming techniques is the prime need of the hour as the farmers can increase their economy by using the latest techniques, said Fatehgarh Sahib SDM Harpreet Singh Atwal.

The SDM said this while addressing a farmers’ convention organised by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare at Adampur village here today.

He appealed to the farmers to give preference to direct sowing of paddy to save the precious natural resource underground water. He said the depleting groundwater level was a matter of great concern.

The SDM said not taking corrective measures could lead to serious consequences and the coming generations will suffer. He also shared the idea of making soil health cards by conducting soil tests and not using unnecessary fertilisers.

He said farmers should actively participate in the campaign being conducted by the Punjab Government regarding the direct sowing of paddy to save groundwater. He said the farmers can avail of the benefit of the Rs 1,500 subsidy per acre for direct paddy sowing. The SDM said to get the subsidy, the farmers can register online on agrimachinerypb.com till June 25.

Agriculture Officer Iqbaljit Singh gave technical information about direct sowing of paddy and about various fertilisers, fungicides and herbicides used for kharif crops.