Modi college releases prospectus

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 15

Multani Mal Modi College today released its prospectus for the next session (2023-2024). The institute also started its admission process.

Member of Managing Committee Prof Surindra Lal was present at the event and released the new prospectus. In light of the new education policy, the prospectus highlights the different career-oriented and industry-based programmes, skills-based trainings and courses available at the college.

College principal Dr Khushvinder Kumar congratulated the faculty and staff members for the No. 1 ranking of the college in the recent ‘Region Scan, The Tribune Guide to Best Colleges Survey, 2023’.

He said it was a collective effort. He also advised the teachers to make learning more student-friendly with the inclusion of technology-based multimedia tools and focusing more on the research areas of their syllabus.

He said project-based practical training is a must for the students to excel in the long term and for preparing them for jobs in industrial sectors.