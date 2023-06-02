Modi College students allege mismanagement at centre

Tribune News Service

Patiala, June 1

The protest launched by college teachers against the centralised admission process in the state continues to affect students and the conduct of university semester exams.

While Punjabi University has been forced to change examination centres, students alleged exams began late at one centre. Allegations of cheating at the examination centre also came to the fore.

The exams, originally scheduled to take place at Multani Mal Modi College today, were conducted at Government Model Senior Secondary School, Pheel Khana, Chandani Chowk.

Punjabi varsity VC denies allegations We did not allow any student at other centres to exit their rooms before the students at the Pheel Khana centre entered the classrooms. —Prof Arvind, punjabi university Vice-Chancellor

The exams are usually conducted in two rounds of three hours each. While the morning schedule begins at 9.30am, the evening schedule begins at 1.30pm. However, MCom, MSc IT and BA exams, which were scheduled to begin at 1.30pm, started only around 3.15pm at the Pheel Khana school centre.

Invigilators at the centre said because the morning exams started and ended late, the evening exams were delayed.

Exiting around 5.15pm, some students claimed they were able to use unfair means for the exam. A university professor, talking about this ‘cheating’, said this particular exam at other centres had started on time, and many students there had already exited those centres when the exam was yet to begin at the Pheel Khana centre. He alleged that the question paper had been circulated through WhatsApp before the Pheel Khana centre examinees entered the hall.

A visit to the centre by Chandigarh Tribune revealed that the entry and exit points to the centre were unmanned.

University Vice-Chancellor Professor Arvind confirmed that the exams at the Pheel Khana school started late. However, he rejected the claims that the paper had been widely circulated online before the exam started at Pheel Khana. “We did not allow any student at other centres to exit their rooms before the students at the Pheel Khana centre entered the classrooms,” he said.

He added that the university will not allow the college teachers to disrupt the examination process.