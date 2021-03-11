Govt Mohindra College, Patiala, students stage play on environmental pollution

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 22

The Botanical Society of Government Mohindra College, Patiala, today celebrated Earth Day with the cooperation of the National Green Corps. On the occasion, a special lecture was organised by the society wherein Prof Rajiv Sharma, head, department of chemistry, Multani Mall Modi, College, participated on the topic of single use plastic. Plastic has infiltrated our lives to such an extent that micro plastic particles have been found in our blood today, he said. A play was staged by NSS students of the college in which they displayed the polluted condition of the earth.

According to college Principal Simrat Kaur, it is necessary to celebrate Earth Day today as the Earth will not be habitable for a day as the environment is being destroyed. Prof Ambika Beri said the initiative was commendable as today the environment was completely polluted.

The students, who participated in the competitions, were given trees and books by the department as prizes and the students were urged to be environmentally conscious. .

Punjabi University establishes mini-forest

Patiala: Punjabi University, Patiala, established a mini forest on the campus on the occasion of International Earth Day today. The initiative was taken under the banner ‘invest in our planet’, in which the university established the mini forest and planted 800 saplings on 12,000 square meter land behind the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur hostel. Officials said NSS volunteers and employees of the Horticulture Department also participated in the drive, which was inaugurated by university registrar Prof Navjot Kaur.

#Environment #govt mohindra college patiala #Pollution