Patiala Rural: Mohit Mohindra spent Rs 23.95L on campaign

Independent nominee from Rajpura mere Rs 14K

Patiala Rural: Mohit Mohindra spent Rs 23.95L on campaign

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, February 21

As per the expenditure record maintained by assistant expenditure observers, Mohit Mohindra, Congress candidate from Patiala Rural, spent the maximum amount of Rs 23.95 lakh on the election campaigning, while Dalbir Singh, an Independent candidate from the same constituency, spent only Rs 14,200.

The observers said the data of candidates contesting on Patiala Urban seat was not yet available due to some issue. For Assembly elections, the revised expenditure limit for candidates is Rs 40 lakh. The candidates, as per the available information, have spent less than the prescribed limit on rallies, sabhas, food, advertisement and campaigning. For monitoring the expenditure incurred by the candidates, the election commission had set-up video teams, accounting and control rooms, media monitoring teams, flying squads and surveillance teams.

Mohit Mohindra of the Congress spent the maximum money of Rs 23,95,642 during campaigning on Patiala Rural seat, closely followed by Congress Ghanaur and Rajpura candidates— Madan Lal Jalalpur and Hardyal Singh Kamboj— who spent Rs 22,53,883 and Rs 22,50,651, respectively.

Chetan Singh Joramajra of the Aam Aadmi Party (Samana) spent Rs 19,45,357, Congress candidate from Nabha Sadhu Singh Dharamsot spent Rs 19,15,282, Bikramjit Inder Singh Chahal of the Punjab Lok Congress (Sanaur) spent Rs 18, 56,657 and Vaninder Kaur Loomba (Shutrana) of the Shiromani Akali Dal spent Rs 14,59,373.

Meanwhile, Independent candidates spent the least amount of money during campaigning. Observers said Parveen Kumar, an Independent candidate from Rajpura, spent Rs 14,000 only during the election process. Dalbir Singh, another Independent candidate from Patiala Rural spent Rs 14,200, while Surinder Singh (Independent candidate) from Sanaur spent Rs 15,500.

Election officials said the data of candidates who contested from Patiala Urban seat was not yet available. Isha Singhal, Election Expenditure Officer, said, “The last inspection was carried out a day ago. The office is getting the information ready. There is some issue regarding the expenditure details on Patiala Urban seat.”

Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, former Mayor Vishnu Sharma, businessmen Ajit Pal Singh Kohli and Harpal Juneja contested the poll on high-stake Patiala Urban seat.

#mohit mohindra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

2
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

3
Chandigarh

Power restored in parts of Chandigarh

4
Nation

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik arrested in money laundering case; to remain in ED's custody till March 3

5
Haryana

Faridabad taxi driver 'kills' head constable-wife, then 'hangs self'

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power employees call off strike; supply 'normalised' in most areas

7
World

PPP stalwart Rehman Malik passes away due to Covid-related complications

8
Entertainment

Are Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad getting married? Here's what we know

9
Health

Doctors at Delhi hospital remove 3 live botflies from eye of American woman

10
Nation

Ukraine crisis: Russia welcomes India's 'independent' position

Don't Miss

View All
Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility
Himachal

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility

Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes
Chandigarh

Chandigarh power outage: Netizens use humour to deal with situation, post rib-tickling memes

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’
J & K

Kashmiri artisan weaves silk carpet for Salman Khan, wants to gift it to ‘Bhaijaan’

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’
Trending

Dharmendra sows potatoes on his farm, fan replies posting Hema Malini’s photo ‘why prices of previous wheat crop weren’t good’

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizes fall in love with the ‘beautiful bride in red lehenga’
Diaspora

Picture: British diplomat marries Indian man, netizens fall in love with the 'beautiful bride in red lehenga'

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!
Haryana

42 months on, Haryana State Vigilance Bureau seeks Hindi translation of plaint!

Top Stories

Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin

Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis

The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest

Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha

Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Smart kiosks for a smart city

Bathinda: Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Strike ends, blackout over, people’s ordeal too in Chandigarh

Chandigarh on edge, but no cuts for VIP areas, power staff

Chandigarh assures Punjab and Haryana High Court of normal power supply

Power crisis: Chandigarh to probe 'sabotage'

Health services remain affected in Chandigarh

Global reports hail India’s vax drive

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Now, get prior alert about destination on phone via new Delhi Metro mobile app

Delhi HC judge recuses from hearing FB, Twitter, Google pleas against order to remove anti-Ramdev links globally

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Fortnight on, vaccination count drops drastically in Patiala district

Form panel to initiate action on residents’ complaints: Patiala Mayor

Covid claimed more lives in urban areas of Patiala district

Pollywood actor, singer felicitated