Patiala Rural: Mohit Mohindra spent Rs 23.95L on campaign

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, February 21

As per the expenditure record maintained by assistant expenditure observers, Mohit Mohindra, Congress candidate from Patiala Rural, spent the maximum amount of Rs 23.95 lakh on the election campaigning, while Dalbir Singh, an Independent candidate from the same constituency, spent only Rs 14,200.

The observers said the data of candidates contesting on Patiala Urban seat was not yet available due to some issue. For Assembly elections, the revised expenditure limit for candidates is Rs 40 lakh. The candidates, as per the available information, have spent less than the prescribed limit on rallies, sabhas, food, advertisement and campaigning. For monitoring the expenditure incurred by the candidates, the election commission had set-up video teams, accounting and control rooms, media monitoring teams, flying squads and surveillance teams.

Mohit Mohindra of the Congress spent the maximum money of Rs 23,95,642 during campaigning on Patiala Rural seat, closely followed by Congress Ghanaur and Rajpura candidates— Madan Lal Jalalpur and Hardyal Singh Kamboj— who spent Rs 22,53,883 and Rs 22,50,651, respectively.

Chetan Singh Joramajra of the Aam Aadmi Party (Samana) spent Rs 19,45,357, Congress candidate from Nabha Sadhu Singh Dharamsot spent Rs 19,15,282, Bikramjit Inder Singh Chahal of the Punjab Lok Congress (Sanaur) spent Rs 18, 56,657 and Vaninder Kaur Loomba (Shutrana) of the Shiromani Akali Dal spent Rs 14,59,373.

Meanwhile, Independent candidates spent the least amount of money during campaigning. Observers said Parveen Kumar, an Independent candidate from Rajpura, spent Rs 14,000 only during the election process. Dalbir Singh, another Independent candidate from Patiala Rural spent Rs 14,200, while Surinder Singh (Independent candidate) from Sanaur spent Rs 15,500.

Election officials said the data of candidates who contested from Patiala Urban seat was not yet available. Isha Singhal, Election Expenditure Officer, said, “The last inspection was carried out a day ago. The office is getting the information ready. There is some issue regarding the expenditure details on Patiala Urban seat.”

Former Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, former Mayor Vishnu Sharma, businessmen Ajit Pal Singh Kohli and Harpal Juneja contested the poll on high-stake Patiala Urban seat.

