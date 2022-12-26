Month on, dist logs 2 fresh Covid-19 cases

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 25

After a month, the district today reported two fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the number of total infections to 64,251.

People, fearing another wave of the new variant of Covid-19, have started making calls to health officials for another shot after the booster dose. However, doctors said no such guidelines had been issued so far.

Health officials said one case each was reported from Urban Estate area and Shutrana block in rural area. The department had recorded fresh cases last on November 25.

The Health and Family Welfare Department had earlier asked people to follow all Covid-appropriate behaviour. In its recent directives, the department had directed all hospitals, labs and collection centres offering testing for Covid-19 to upload the details of tests on the COVA portal of the state government. It also directed those who were due for the second as well as precautionary dose to take it at the earliest.

Meanwhile, doctors said there was no need to panic. They said, “People, who are already vaccinated and have received the precautionary dose, are approaching the Health Department for another dose. They should avoid such frantic behaviour. Though it is important to adhere to the Covid-related protocol, people need not panic.”

Dr Sumeet Singh, district epidemiologist said, “The government has not advised another dose after the booster dose. So people should not panic. Rather, they should follow the Covid-19 protocol.”

