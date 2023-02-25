More powers for associate professor at Government Mohindra College, Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 24

The office of Director of Public Instruction (Colleges) has issued “drawing and disbursing” powers of Government Mohindra College, Patiala, to Associate Professor Kanwaljit Kaur. Two day ago, Chandigarh Tribune had reported about the failure of the Department of Higher Education to depute a principal at the college after the former principal retired about three weeks ago on January 31.

The state government has failed to appoint a principal for over 21 days. The delay was generating lapses in the functioning of the administration, including payment failures. “More than 21 days of February have passed and the employees, including the Class IV employees, have not been paid their salaries for the month of January. They are already paid less. But the delay in crediting the salaries is resulting in harassment for them,” an employee said.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Instruction, Amritpal Singh said he had already allocated drawing and disbursal powers of the college to Associate Professor Kanwaljit Kaur. “We are awaiting the file for the deputation of a regular principal at the college from the state government. In the meantime, we have decided to depute a principal on a temporary basis to facilitate smooth functioning of the college. The regular principal will be deputed as and when the file for the regular appointment is received.