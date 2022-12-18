Most buildings flout fire safety norms in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 17

Despite numerous fire incidents reported from the city in the past, commercial, institutional and industrial buildings are sans fire safety certificates. Such buildings violate the national Building Code of India, but are merely served notices by the Municipal Corporation’s fire wing.

There are over 400 industrial units in the city in the Focal Point area, and most of them do not have fire safety installations. All the more, institutional buildings in marketplaces where hundreds of students take coaching also lack fire safety equipment.

Additional District Fire Officer Surinder Kumar said, “The Deputy Commissioner’s office had recently directed us to issue notices to all schools and colleges to get fire safety equipment installed at their hostels. The schools and colleges in the city have been served the notices. Now, they will be required to apply for certificate.”

He said the department issued such notices to the owners of buildings found violating the fire safety norms. “Earlier, the department had issued notices to industrial set-ups at the Focal Point as well. However, only a few of them have installed equipment. We will again issue notices to those yet to conform to the fire safety standards.”