Most buildings in Patiala flout fire safety norms

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 7

Despite numerous fire incidents reported from the city in the past, most commercial, institutional and industrial buildings sans fire safety certificates. Such buildings violate the national Building Code of India, but are merely served notices by the fire wing of the Municipal Corporation.

Illegal buildings running coaching centres, with hundreds of children in attendance, are putting the innocent lives at risk as a majority of them do not have fire safety systems. All the more, most institutional buildings in marketplaces, where hundreds of students take coaching, also have no fire safety equipment.

“Many illegal buildings are housing cafes, coaching classes, paying guest accommodation and even bars. They have never applied for the fire NOC as they do not have the requisite documents pertaining to their building,” said a senior official. “We will try to identify such buildings and take action,” he said.

“The Deputy Commissioner’s office had recently directed us to issue notices to all schools and colleges to get fire safety equipment installed at their hostels. The schools and colleges in the city have been served the notices. Now, they will be required to apply for the certificate,” said an MC official.

Notices will be served on the owners of buildings found violating the fire safety norms and running illegally. “Earlier, the department had issued notices to industrial units at the Focal Point as well. However, only a few of them have installed equipment. We will again issue notices to those who are yet to conform to the fire safety standards,” claimed sources.

Experts said in case of fire, children in such coaching classes and bars will not be able to escape as there will be no evacuation plan and many will be trapped on top floors. “All such building owners should be asked to get their buildings cleared or they will be barred from running illegal centres,” they said.

