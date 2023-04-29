MP backs protesting ex-servicemen

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 28

A large number of ex-servicemen under the banner of the Ex-Servicemen Welfare Association today held a protest in support of their demands. Fatehgarh Sahib MP Amar Singh, along with former MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra, also joined the dharna. The protesting ex-servicemen presented a charter of demand to the MP and urged him to raise their issues related to disparity in the revised One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme as well as widows pension and other anomalies.

Addressing the dharna, the MP assured the protesters that he and the other MPs from the state would call on the Prime Minister and Defence Minister to highlight their demands. He said they would urge the PM and the Defence Minister to concede to their demands as the ex-servicemen fought for the glory of the nation.

Leaders of the association had earlier alleged that the OROP scheme had not really benefited those who retired as sepoys, naiks and havildars. They said junior commissioned officers had completely been neglected and were not given any hike in pension and called for a revision in the scheme.

The leaders of the association also demanded revision of the OROP scheme and urged the Central Government to give equal Military Service Pay (MSP), equal disability pension, equal fitment allowance and high allowance, equal ex-gratia for all ranks, enhance rate family pension till 67 years of age and confer gallantry awards to real heroes.