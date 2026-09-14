Multi-crore development projects approved across Patiala city wards

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the municipal corporation on Monday approved a series of development works involving several crores of rupees, covering roads, sewerage, storm-water drainage, drinking water supply, sanitation and civic infrastructure in different parts of the city.

The meeting was chaired by Mayor Kundan Gogia in the presence of Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal, Senior Deputy Mayor Harinder Kohli, Deputy Mayor Jagdeep Jagga and senior municipal officials.

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The committee approved several road works, including Rs 94.17 lakh for construction of roads in Yadvindra Colony in Ward 55, Rs 73.26 lakh for re-carpeting of roads in Teg Colony, Ward 53, and Rs 71.49 lakh for restoration of roads dug up for pipeline laying in Ablowal, Krishna Colony and Partap Nagar areas.

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Among other road projects cleared were Rs 53.19 lakh for CC flooring on Heritage Street, Rs 35.54 lakh for construction of a slip road at the Sirhind Road bypass junction, Rs 34.73 lakh for roads in Green View Colony and Ram Bagh, and Rs 29.18 lakh for road works in Badungar and New Basti Badungar areas.

The committee also approved Rs 23.40 lakh for CC roads in Sewak Colony and Rs 16.49 lakh for roads near Nagar Khera Post Office in Ward 50. An amount of Rs 21.74 lakh was sanctioned for laying tiles in Jhujhar Nagar and Baba Deep Singh Nagar in Ward 27.

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Several projects aimed at improving drainage and sewerage infrastructure were also approved, which include Rs 55.73 lakh for a storm water drainage scheme in Yadvindra Colony and Rs 23.54 lakh as an enhancement for mechanical desilting of the 36-inch main sewer line from Leela Bhawan to Model Town using a super-suction machine.

The F&CC further cleared Rs 16.58 lakh for laying a storm-water sewer in Guru Nanak Nagar, Ward 15 and Rs 4.89 lakh for cleaning blocked 12-inch and 16-inch sewer lines in Partap Nagar through super-sucker machines.

New straight-bore tubewells in Vijay Nagar and Aman Nagar were approved at a cost of Rs 12.46 lakh and Rs 12.44 lakh, respectively. The committee also sanctioned Rs 19.43 lakh for laying a 200-mm UPVC pipeline from the Verka Milk Plant to Sirhind Road.

The committee gave the go-ahead to Rs 98.94-lakh tender for construction of an MC zone office on Sirhind Road near the Government Press.

To strengthen source segregation of municipal waste, Rs 24.5 lakh was approved for purchasing dustbins for distribution across various city wards.