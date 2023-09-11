Multipurpose health workers hold march

Patiala, September 10
Multipurpose health workers of the state took out a march towards the residence of Health Minister Balbir Singh here today.
The health workers, who have done courses from various government institutions, are without job as the state government has failed to hold any recruitment drive.
Balkar Singh Kohali, vice-president of the union, said they held a protest march from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to the residence of the minister. “We were stopped by the police on the way. We handed over a memorandum to administrative officials.”
He said workers wanted the state government should issue a notification for hiring multipurpose health workers. — TNS
