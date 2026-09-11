Municipal Commissioner, Patiala clears pending files at single-window camp

The Municipal Corporation (MC), Patiala, organised a special single-window camp at its office on Thursday to facilitate residents and clear pending applications related to the Building Branch and other key departments.

During the camp, around 20 residential and commercial building maps were sanctioned, while eight NOCs for residential properties were issued. The civic body also generated around Rs 30 lakh in revenue through approval fees and other related clearances.

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Mayor Kundan Gogia and MC Commissioner Pooja Syal Grewal reviewed the functioning of various branches during the camp. Officials said the pendency of files across different wings of the MC had declined significantly.

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The Municipal Town Planner claimed that the MC currently had the lowest file pendency rate among municipal corporations in state.

Kundan Gogia said ensuring swift and hassle-free delivery of civic services remained a priority. He said such special camps helped residents avoid repeated visits to municipal offices.