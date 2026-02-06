The Municipal Corporation (MC), Patiala, on Thursday initiated a drive to strengthen the city’s basic infrastructure and expedite road construction works. After the initiation of the drive, residents of the factory area and Upkar Nagar are hopeful that their long-pending woes will finally be addressed.

Advertisement

Broken, potholed roads, frequent waterlogging and bumpy rides have become a part of daily life for residents of at least 12 colonies in the factory area. The poor condition of roads not only causes inconvenience, but also raises safety concerns for commuters.

Advertisement

Ashwani Kumar Kalia, a resident, said, “For nearly two years, we have submitted several representations and met many civic officials as well as leaders of both the ruling and opposition parties, but our problems have not been resolved.”

Advertisement

In a representation submitted to MC Commissioner Paramjit Singh, residents stated that roads in the factory area and streets leading towards Gurdwara Sri Dukhniwaran Sahib were in a deplorable condition. They further pointed out that sewer lines in the factory area remained choked, leading to frequent waterlogging, worsening the condition of roads.

The issue came to the fore when Municipal Commissioner Paramjit Singh on Thursday personally visited various sites and inspected ongoing road projects worth Rs 6 crore.

Advertisement

Among these, he reviewed the concrete road construction work being carried out on a war footing from Kohli Transport to Rajpura Road. The Commissioner said the road was being constructed with an approximate length of 1,300 feet and a width of 20 feet on each side.

“A special feature of this project is the use of concrete instead of conventional bituminous material, which is expected to enhance the road’s lifespan and prevent rapid damage during the rainy season,” he said.

He further said installation of paver blocks and construction of concrete roads was in progress in several interior areas and wards of Patiala city. Once these projects were completed, the overall appearance of the city was expected to improve significantly. Residents would get relief from mud, waterlogging and potholed roads, he said.