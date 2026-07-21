Municipal Corporation panel approves Rs 13-crore development projects for Patiala

The Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation, Patiala, on Monday approved development projects worth nearly Rs 13 crore, covering road construction, sewerage, water supply, sanitation and public infrastructure across the city.

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The committee also approved revisions of up to 24 per cent in the estimates of several ongoing road projects due to a rise in bitumen prices and delays in obtaining no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board. The revised estimates include Rs 93.05 lakh for road restoration in the Tripuri area, Rs 47.44 lakh for Rattan Nagar Extension, Rs 31.68 lakh for Anand Nagar, Rs 35.05 lakh for Adarsh Nagar and Prem Nagar, and Rs 24.19 lakh for Ghuman Nagar and Azad Nagar.

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Among the fresh works cleared were Rs 22.18 lakh for cement concrete (CC) roads and tile work in Ram Gali, Dhobi Mohalla and Ravidas Mohalla in Ward No. 31; Rs 40.34 lakh for a CC road from Sher-e-Punjab Market to Sukhdaspura; Rs 26.96 lakh for roads, drains and interlocking tiles on B Tank Road, Old Lal Bagh and Kitaban Bazaar; and Rs 11.36 lakh for a CC road near Kalgidhar Gurdwara Sahib in Ward No. 46.

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The committee sanctioned Rs 55.29 lakh for the purchase of streetlight cables and related material, Rs 26.90 lakh for completing missing K-7 water supply pipeline links, and Rs 19.70 lakh for procuring two 4,000-litre suction tankers to strengthen sewer-cleaning operations.

It also approved paver block works worth Rs 20.17 lakh in Jheel Avenue, Rs 44.09 lakh in Anand Nagar and Rs 56.55 lakh in Sidhu Colony, along with Rs 26.10 lakh for developing the main road park in Indira Puri.

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Road restoration in Green Park Colony on Sheller Road at a cost of Rs 64.50 lakh and development works in Adarsh Colony near Laba Dairy worth Rs 81.65 lakh also received the committee’s nod. In addition, works worth Rs 16.89 lakh at Shiv Ashram in Tej Bagh Colony were approved against an estimated cost of Rs 20.98 lakh, while Rs 1.97 lakh was sanctioned for repairs and maintenance of a park in the Factory Area.

Other major projects approved include a Rs 53.22-lakh zero-liquid discharge effluent treatment plant at the municipal slaughterhouse, renovation of a park in Model Town for Rs 15.68 lakh, CC flooring at the Chhoti Baradari parking area for Rs 9.65 lakh, CC work in Vikas Colony worth Rs 5.20 lakh, and repairs to public washrooms at Anardana Chowk, Mini Market and Sher-e-Punjab Market for Rs 9.70 lakh.

The panel also approved construction of a concrete parking facility at Capital Car Bazaar in Chhoti Baradari at a cost of Rs 73.27 lakh and sanctioned Rs 1.25 crore for a dog shelter. A CC road from Surinder Cycle Works to Books Market was cleared at a tender cost of Rs 1.78 lakh against an estimated cost of Rs 1.83 lakh.

Besides civic works, the committee approved revised estimates for decorative lighting outside Gurdwara Shri Dukhniwaran Sahib and Gurdwara Sri Moti Bagh Sahib. It also sanctioned accidental insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh each for 73 employees of the Fire Branch and cleared pending medical reimbursement claims.