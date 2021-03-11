Municipal Corporation, Patiala, spends Rs 25 lakh on dog sterilisation

Patiala, April 27
The Municipal Corporation, Patiala, has spent over Rs 25 lakh on sterilisation of 3,062 stray dogs in three years. Officials said the MC would continue the drive to check the stray dog menace in the city.
MC Commissioner Keshav Hingonia said the corporation had spent Rs 25.72 lakh on the dog sterilisation drive in which 3,062 stray dogs had been sterilised. “We will now continue the sterilisation drive to ensure that the menace of stray dogs is put to an end”, he said.
As per a municipal survey, there were on average 288 stray dogs in each ward of the city in 2019. Thereafter, work on sterilisation of stray dogs was started which continued for three years. Officials said the MC had till date had sterilised 1,342 female and 1,720 dogs at a cost of Rs 840 per dog which included their food, sterilisation, shelter and other charges.
