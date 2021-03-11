Municipal Corporation, Patiala, to take control of panchayat land

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 31

After a gap of over 10 years, the Municipal Corporation, Patiala, has decided to take possession of panchayat land of various villages under its jurisdiction. The villages were brought under the MC limit in 2011. Insiders said the MC had started preparations to bring it under its control..

Officials in the corporation said land of Tafazalpura, Ghalaudi, Arayin Majra, Ablowal, Jhil, Alipur, Rasulpur, Badungar, Tripuri and Lehal villages fall in the category. “The land in the villages vary. The villages were transferred into the municipal limit in 2011 but the MC did not take the land into its possession”, an insider said.

MC Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “We have identified the land and will soon take its possession. As per law, the panchayat land becomes the ownership of the municipal corporation once the village is transferred into its ambit.”

He said the MC would carry out a plantation drive at the sites and fence the area to stop encroachment.