Murder case cracked, 2 held in Patiala

Patiala, January 16

The police today claimed to have solved a murder case involving a city resident who was reported missing from his house on January 2. The family had no clue to his whereabouts until the police recovered the victim’s body.

Addressing mediapersons, SSP Varun Sharma said Gurdev Singh, a resident of Alipur village, had been missing since January 2 and when the family could not locate him anywhere, they filed a complaint at the Anaj Mandi police station on January 6. Gurdev used to sell stones and rings as a roadside hawker.

“During the investigation, it came to light that Gurdev was acquitted in a murder case after spending two years in jail. He was charged with the murder of Bhagat Singh. Despite his acquittal, Ajit Singh, Bhagat’s brother, had threatened him many times,” the SSP said.

“On January 2, Ajit and two of his associates killed Gurdev using a knife. While we have arrested Ajit and Golu Kumar and recovered the knife, the third suspect, Bobby Mehra, is yet to be arrested,” said Sharma.

“During the interrogation, the two arrested confessed that they had killed Gurdev and had later thrown his body in the Bhakhra Canal near Lang village,” the SSP added.

The police have recovered the body and raids are on to nab the third suspect.