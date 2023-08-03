Murder case cracked, 2 in police net

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 2

The police today claimed to have arrested two persons in a murder case and recovered the knife and a motorcycle used in the crime.

The suspects have been identified as Gurjit Singh and Sukhbir Singh, alias Sukh, both residents of Harlalpura village.

In her complaint to the police, Jasbir Kaur, who claimed to be the wife of deceased Surinder Singh, had alleged that Gurjit and his friend Sukhbir had come to their house at Saidpura village on a motorcycle. They were allegedly in a drunken state and took her husband to Buchde village.

She said when she reached Buchde, she saw Gurjit attacking her husband with a knife, while Sukhbir was holding him. She raised the alarm following which the two suspects escaped on the motorcycle.

The complainant said on hearing her shrieks, people gathered and rushed her injured husband to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Addressing mediapersons, SSP Ravjot Grewal said during the police investigation, it came to light that Surinder was keeping an eye on the wife of his partner and relative Gurjit. On July 29, Surinder and the suspects had drinks together. In the meantime, Gurjit demanded some money as a loan from Surinder. The victim allegedly agreed on a condition that he would have illicit relations with his wife.

SSP Grewal said Gurjit Singh got angry over the demand following which he, along with his friend, stabbed Surinder in the neck.

