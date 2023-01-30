Murder case cracked, two arrested

Tribune News Service

Patiala, January 29

The police have cracked a murder case with the arrest of two suspects.

SSP Varun Sharma said on January 12, Jatinder Singh’s body was found at Ghanaur Shambhu Road T-Point Sanaulian, with a cut on his head and several injuries on the other body parts. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Following a statement of the relatives, an FIR under Sections 279 (negligent or rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC was registered at Ghanaur police station.

During the investigation, it came to the light that someone had seriously injured Jatinder Singh and dumped him and his two-wheeler at the T-Point to pass it off as road accident.

“Following a report by a board of doctors and thoroughly investigating the post-mortem report and evidence obtained from people, Section 302 of the IPC was extended in this case,” said the SSP. “Some evidence was found one and a half kilometers away from the crime spot near Lohchwan village. Important evidence was also collected from the link road where the murder had actually taken place,” he added.

To trace the case, a team of senior officers, including SP (Investigation) Harbir Singh Atwal, Ghanaur DSP Raghbir Singh and CIA in-charge Shaminder Singh, was formed. “The team thoroughly investigated every aspect of the case and traced the persons involved in the murder. Gurdiyal Singh Nihal and Jaswinder Singh Jassi, both residents of Bapror village in Shambu were arrested.

The police recovered the deceased’s mobile phone and weapons used in the incident.

Jatinder Singh, who worked in an electronics shop near his village, used to travel by a two-wheeler bearing registration number PB-39A-7251. “Jatinder Singh had got married in February last year. Gurdiyal Singh Nihal was in a relationship with the victim’s wife during her college days and wanted to marry her. He was planning to kill Jatinder from past few months,” said Shaminder Singh, who grilled the two arrested.

On January 12, the two suspects allegedly murdered Jatinder and threw him and his two-wheeler on the Ghanaur-Shambhu main road so that no one suspected it to be a murder. “Police remand of the two accused will be procured to ascertain if they are involved in other crimes as well,” the SSP said.