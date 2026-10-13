Musical evening pays tribute to Jagjit Singh in Patiala

On the occasion of the 15th death anniversary of Jagjit Singh, Ramgarhia Cultural and Welfare Council organised a musical evening ‘.... Kahan Tum Chale Gaye’ at the Languages Department. The event witnessed a house full show.

The melodious singer Jagmohan Sarla along with Ramgarhia Cultural and Welfare Council president Paramjit Singh Parwana presented popular ghazals and songs sung by Jagjit Singh.

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Dr Harnek Singh, former Assistant Director, Language Department, Punjab, and an orthopaedic expert and music lover Dr Arvind, inaugurated the programme by lighting the lamp.

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The famous ghazals and nazms that both the artistes presented were ‘Aadmi Aadmi Ko Kya dega...’, ‘Chitthi Na Koi Sandes....’, ‘Dost Banke Mile Mujhko Mitane Wale...’, ‘Tere Baare Mein Jab Socha nahin Tha..’, ‘Wo Kagaz Ki Kashti Wo Barish Ka Pani...’, ‘Baat Niklegi to Phir Door Talak Jayegi...’, ‘Pyar Ka Pehla Khat Likhne Mein Waqt To Lagta Hai....’ and ‘Tere Aane Ki Jab Khabar Mehke...’.

On this occasion, theatre and film director Harpal Tiwana’s son and theatre personality Manpal Tiwana praised the programme and described the Tiwana family’s bond with Jagjit Singh. The vice president of Ramgarhia Cultural and Welfare Council Manjit Singh Deogan presented vote of thanks.